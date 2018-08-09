CHICAGO (CBS) — A 37-year-old man was killed and a companion was critically wounded Wednesday night, in a shooting in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Friends of the surviving victim said he works as a painter on the South Side, and might have been on a job when something went horribly wrong.

Police said a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old acquaintance were standing on the street near 105th and Peoria around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. The younger man, identified as Stoney Jones, later was pronounced dead.

It was at least the fourth shooting in the 22nd Chicago Police District in the past two weeks.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.