CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Friends of the surviving victim said he works as a painter on the South Side, and might have been on a job when something went horribly wrong.

Police said the 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old acquaintance were standing on the street near 105th and Peoria around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. The younger man later was pronounced dead.

It was at least the fourth shooting in the 22nd Chicago Police District in the past two weeks.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.