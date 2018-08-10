CHICAGO (CBS) — Three Chicago police officers are being hailed as heroes after rushing into a burning home to save two people. A vacant home caught fire early Friday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The fire happened at a home in the 6600 block of South Drexel around 5 a.m.

The flames spread to a neighboring home, where officers on patrol spotted second floor lights on. The officers kicked the door in and helped an elderly man and his son get out of the burning home safely.

Investigators are looking into whether squatters were inside the vacant home when it caught fire.

The officers that assisted in the rescue effort include Sgt. Thomas O’Shaughnessy, Officer Allesha Dennis, and Officer Kimberly McQuarter.