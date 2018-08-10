CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of an Avalon Park dance studio has been charged with sexual assault and child pornography, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student and recording the assaults for more than a year. Chicago police said they are exploring the possibility there might be more victims.

Maurice Fulson, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the Loop, and charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual assault, and two felony counts of child pornography, according to police.

Detectives determined Fulson repeatedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl starting in June 2016, and continuing through December 2017. Fulson allegedly recorded the assaults and “stored them on electronic devices,” police said.

According to Chicago police, Fulson is the owner of a dance studio on the 1700 block of East 87th Street. However, police did not say if that is where the assaults occurred.

Fulson, of the West Pullman neighborhood, was due to appear in bond court on Friday.