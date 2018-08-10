CHICAGO (CBS) — A convicted child molester on the 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list in Texas was arrested Thursday night in west suburban Glendale Heights, hours after federal marshals announced he might be in the Chicago area.

David Sauceda Medina, 62, was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants in Texas, accused of having indecent sexual contact with a child in Bell County, and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Austin.

On Thursday, federal authorities announced he had ties to the Chicago area, and sources said there was a “very high percentage” he fled here.

Friday afternoon, federal marshals announced Medina had been arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Fullerton Avenue in Glendale Heights.

Glendale Heights Police had received an anonymous tip Medina was seen at a housing complex at that location. After his capture, he was booked into the DuPage County Jail, and is awaiting extradition to Texas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Medina was convicted in 2008 in Florida for an attempt to commit sexual battery with a 12-year-old girl. He was convicted in 2010 in Texas for indecency with a child/sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl.

In May 2016, Medina was discharged from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after serving a 6-year sentence and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Federal marshals had been offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Medina’s arrest, but it was not clear if anyone is claiming that reward.