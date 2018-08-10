CHICAGO (CBS)–The Pilsen neighborhood entered a time machine this week and landed in the 1950’s.

A corner store was selling meat for 39 cents a pound and boiled ham was only 69 cents. Laundry hung from lines strung in back alleyways and peeling vintage beer billboards popped up throughout the neighborhood.

Chicago resident Angel Grajeda captured the scenes in Pilsen this week on Instagram.

It turns out Pilsen did not actually get lost in a past decade. The community was chosen as the set for a new HBO horror drama series called “Lovecraft Country.”

The upcoming show from Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Misha Green is based on the novel by the same name by author Matt Ruff.

The filming schedule closed 18th Street from Ashland Avenue to Blue Island Avenue throughout the week, with the final closing slated for tonight from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Sun-Times reports the thriller will tell the story of Atticus Black’s journey across 1950’s Jim Crow America with his childhood friend Letitia and his Uncle George to find his missing father.