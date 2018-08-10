CHICAGO (CBS) — A vacant Sam’s Club in the south suburbs is about to become a Sam’s Club distribution center.

The big box retailer closed its doors at its Matteson store in January, but Village of Matteson leaders say Sam’s Club has agreed to turn the empty store into a new distribution center for online sales, creating at least 70 new jobs.

Sam’s Club has vowed at least half of those jobs will go to local workers.

“Some have received calls they will be rehired, so they are excited about returning to a community they worked in for a number of years,” said Sheila Chalmers-Currin, the Mayor of Matteson.

Sam’s Club expects to open the new distribution center by the end of this year.