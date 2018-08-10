SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A suspicious package that fell from the sky over New Jersey caused some alarm because it contained a note that mentioned President Donald Trump.

South Brunswick police say the package, attached to a parachute, was making a hissing sound and included a note that said: “NASA Atmospheric Research Instrument NOT A BOMB!” If this lands near the President, we at NASA wish him a great round of golf.”

Mr. Trump has been staying at his golf club in Bedminster, which is 29 miles away.

Suspicious Package Dropped From The Sky Causes Alarm. https://t.co/9E7NOqnyxh — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 9, 2018

“The weather researchers were apologetic for any concerns they had raised by the hand written note on the device,” police said in a statement.

NASA told WNBC-TV the package, which fell on Tuesday, is part of six balloons that were launched to measure ozone.

It says a summer student employee wrote the note in a “misguided attempt to be lighthearted,” and that the student has been removed from the project.

