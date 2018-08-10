CHICAGO (CBS)--August 10 is not only fabulous because it’s a Friday, but it’s made even better with the fact that it’s National Lazy Day. If you’re feeling the take-it-easy vibe, here are 5 lazy things to do in Chicago as you coast into the weekend.

1.) Chicago Hot Dog Fest: Because chowing down on a tasty Chicago hot dog while listening to live music takes minimal effort, why not head over to the Chicago Hot Dog Fest in Lincoln Park? Top Chicago hot dog vendors like Byron’s and Chicago’s Dog House are serving up creative versions of their best dogs. While you’re there, take in a lecture about the history of the Chicago-style hot dog. The event runs all day and through the weekend at the Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark.

2.) Play board games at the Chicago Public Library: Too lazy to spend money today? No problem because the always-free Chicago Public Library has “Open Game Day” this afternoon at the Kelly branch, 6151 S Normal Blvd. The only catch is that game day is only open to teens. Adults looking for some free library fun can head to the Edgewater library branch, 6000 N. Broadway St., for “Friday Fun Days” from 2 to 4 p.m. The event includes board games and Bingo–perfect for the laziest gamers,

3.) Wine Cruise: Wind down the week on a boat with a glass of wine in true lazy fashion. Mercury Cruises offers a weekly Friday wine cruise.

4.) Segway Tour: City Segway Tours offers tours of the city that require very minimal effort aside from pressing the “start” and “go” button.



5.) Take a nap–To get the most out of National Lazy Day, just take a nap. There’s no shame in grabbing a little mid-afternoon shut-eye today!