CHICAGO (CBS) — Being a police officer can be a dangerous job, but those risks usually come from arresting criminals, not making a viral video.

Officers at the Altoona, Iowa Police Department decided to take part in the viral, “Kiki” or “In My Feelings” video challenge to the song by hip-hop artist Drake.

The video, however, did not quite go as planned. Some of the officers participating in the video took a bit of a tumble.