CHICAGO (CBS) — According to organizers, it’s the second largest parade in the country.

The 89th annual Bud Billiken Parade kicks off the back-to-school season.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has more from the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Tens of thousands of people are expected at the annual parade. It’s a tradition for many families and for 2018 organizers are celebrating 89 years.

Crews spent Friday setting up tents, tables and chairs for the post-festivities. Chicago Defender Charities is behind the parade and it’s going to feature many different floats and dance teams from different organizations in the community.

Organizers said the focus every year is on the youth of Chicago and investing in the community.

“We want to come together and just say that we can celebrate each other and support each other in the community and parade in peace,” said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, president of the Chicago Defender Charities. “And that’s what it’s about.”

The parade is set to wrap up after 1:30 followed by a festival in Washington Park.