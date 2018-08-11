CHICAGO (CBS) — Since 1906, Chicago Lighthouse has served the blind, visually impaired, disabled and veteran communities providing rehab services, education and employment opportunities for people of all ages.

And now you can help the organization just by ordering a cocktail.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is Evie Ladd and Shelby Forsyth from Tortoise Supper Club to talk about this month’s Cocktails For A Cause event.

“It’s not only an effort to show off what Chicago has to offer in terms of non-profits and charities in the ways that they help Chicago and the neighborhoods, but also to show off the skills of all of our bartenders and mixologists,” said Forsyth.

Mixologist Evie Ladd explained there’s a special drink called “Light the Way” in honor of Chicago Lighthouse that people can enjoy.

“It’s a take on the Paloma and at the Tortoise Club we’re known for our classics so I wanted to do something that was classic that was a little bit whimsical and really fun to have on the patio,” said Ladd.

“Tortoise Supper Club is currently participating in Restaurant Week by River North which is another initiative founded by our owners Keen and Megan Addington,” said Forsyth. “Along with 12 other restaurants in the River North area are currently offering exclusive menus and one-time dishes created exclusively for this event and it goes through the end of the day on Sunday.

Visit the Restaurant Week site for more information on the event and how you can help the Chicago Lighthouse.