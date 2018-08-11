CHICAGO (CBS) — An investigation continues as to how a boat exploded in Wilmette Harbor, killing one man and injuring another.

A 67-year-old man was on board the roughly 32-foot twin engine boat.

It was attached to a fueling dock where fire officials said the man’s friend was standing after gasing up.

According to the Wilmette Fire Chief Ben Wozney, the boat was not being fueled at the time of the explosion and there is no damage to the pumps on shore.

The 67-year old man died and his body was recovered Saturday morning. The other man was injured. According to a preliminary investigation there was an accidental fire on the boat.