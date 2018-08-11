CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a historic mission and NASA said it will try again Sunday morning.

The Parker Solar Probe is named after Chicago native 91-year-old Dr. Eugene Parker. He visited NASA’s labs to get a first-hand look at the spacecraft.

The probe will travel closer to the sun than ever before to study the solar theories Dr. Parker developed in the 1950s. It’s the first NASA mission dedicated to a living person.

“I’m flattered naturally. That’s about all I can say,” said Parker.

The Parker Solar Probe is now set to launch early Sunday morning from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center and will arrive at the sun in three months.