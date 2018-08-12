CHICAGO (CBS) — You have a few more chances to see the spectacular Perseid meteor shower taking place before sunrise Monday.

“It peaks Monday but you still have a few more days to look in all directions,” according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis.

He added that the forecast is for mostly clear skies and the best viewing will be away from city lights and other “light pollution.”

Ellis said you can expect to see 50-100 meteors per hour, “shooting stars.”

What's up? The best meteor shower of the year! Here's how to see (and photograph) the #Perseids: https://t.co/8GaXZM20Hc pic.twitter.com/mTmW5CpRWt — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 12, 2018

