CHICAGO (CBS) — Around 50 dogs were packed in a South Side house. City workers and volunteers came to the rescue for a pet owner who was overwhelmed.

The dogs are now in the care of strangers and soon they’ll be up for adoption.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said the agency was contacted Friday night about a person in distress hoarding dogs.

Firefighters and and a non-profit helped the person with medical aid and social services.

Adult canines and three liters of puppies are going to be checked out by vets, vaccinated, chipped and eventually put up for adoption with several organizations like PAWS Chicago helping to pair those puppies with new owners.