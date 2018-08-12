CHICAGO (CBS) — The Wilmette Harbor is expected to reopen Sunday after a deadly explosion took the life of a 67-year-old man.

A boat exploded in the harbor Saturday morning. The 67-year-old man from Arlington Heights was on board.

The roughly 32-foot twin engine boat was near a fueling dock. That’s where fire officials said the man’s friend was standing gassing up and that’s when the blast happened.

“The boat was not being fueled at the time,” said Wilmette Fire Chief Ben Wozney. “So there is no damage to the pumps or the tank on shore. We think it started on the boat.”

The man’s friend was treated for not life-threatening injuries.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.