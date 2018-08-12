CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, Chicago will say goodbye to one of its larger-than-life sports heroes.

Visitation will be held for Blackhawks great Stan Mikita at the United Center.

Mikita spent his entire 22 year career with the Blackhawks. It will be a difficult day for family, friends and fans who will come to pay their final respects at the United Center.

The visitation will take place until 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

Mikita was diagnosed with dementia about three years ago and died surrounded by his loving family earlier this week.

His accomplishments were extensive. From leading his team to the 1961 Stanley Cup to being inducting into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

In 2011, the Blackhawks unveiled a bronze statue of Mikita outside the United Center with his former teammate Bobby Hull. Their friendship dated back to 1955.

“He was not only a great player, pound for pound, the greatest player that ever played,” said Hull. “I lost a friend.”

Fans going to the visitation can park in Lot C at the United Center and enter through the east end of the atrium.

In lieu of flowers, Mikita’s family asked that donation be made to several organizations including the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association.