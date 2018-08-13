  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Two women robbed the Saint Laurent store in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

ysl Gold Coast Saint Laurent Store Robbed

(STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Police said the women entered the store at 11 East Walton in the Waldorf Astoria around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and sprayed pepper spray around an unspecified area of the store.

They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled, police said. Store management was working with police Monday to determine what was taken.

At least 13 people were in the store at the time of the robbery, police said.

A description of the women was not released by police.

 