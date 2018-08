Chicago (CBS) — The Plano Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman named Myrna Hupach.

“Myrna went to breakfast this morning and did not return home as of yet.”

Plano police say that she drives a red 2000 Dodge van and was last seen at Star 34 Restaurant in Sandwich, Illinois.

“Myrna may be possibly confused as to her whereabouts,” according to police.

If you see Myrna Hupach, please contact any law enforcement agency or the Plano PD at 630-552-3121.