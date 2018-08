CHICAGO (CBS)–At least one suspect exchanged gunfire with police early Monday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

Two suspects fled from officers near 102nd Street and Wentworth Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday. At least one of the suspects fired at police, and officers fired back, police said.

Police dogs were deployed to search for the suspects, but no one was in custody Monday morning.

No one was injured, police said.