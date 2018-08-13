  • CBS 2On Air

By Lauren Victory
Filed Under:Chicago Crime, Chicago Shootings, Lauren Victory, South Side Chicago Shootings, weekend shootings Chicago, West Side Chicago Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS)—Weekend shootings in Chicago took a sharp dip from last weekend when close to 70 people were hit by gunfire.

Police stepped up patrols last weekend in several violence-prone neighborhoods on the south and west sides, including Calumet and Gresham on the South Side and west side areas including Austin, Harrison and Ogden.

By the end of the weekend, police reported 27 shootings with 31 victims.

Chicago police have said they plan to continue cracking down on large groups of people who gather in the streets.

No mass shootings were reported last weekend.

 

 

 