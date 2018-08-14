CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago family says they were left traumatized after police burst into their home with guns drawn and pointed, even at children.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini obtained records about what happened that night in McKinley Park.

“Just the saddest moment,” 9-year-old Peter said, choked by tears as he recalled

Peter is suffering from a trauma he keeps reliving: the night Chicago Police officers broke down his family’s door at dinnertime, guns drawn on everyone, including him and his little brother, Jack.

“It was like my life just flashed before my eyes,” Peter said.

The 9-year-old said he never thought a police officer would do that to him.

His mom and dad said the officers used excessive force on them and their children.

Peter and Jack watched their father, Gilbert Mendez, in handcuffs in the apartment near 35th and Damen for 90 minutes.

“I could hear my babies screaming, ‘Don’t shoot my dad. Don’t kill my dad. Leave my dad alone. What did my dad do?’” Mendez said.

“The four or five people said to my dad, ‘Get the f down. Get the f down. We’ll shoot you,’” Peter recalled.

CBS 2 also obtained the videotaped deposition of Davianna Simmons, who testified Chicago police officers drew guns on her family, too.

The Simmons family settled an excessive force case against the city for $2.5 million in June. Davianna was only 3 years old when officers pointed a loaded gun at her. She now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Peter’s family is planning to sue the city as well.

“I think the Chicago Police Department needs to be held accountable. They came in and they tore our home up. They tore our lives upside down, and we’ve never been the same,” Peter’s mother said.

In Peter’s case, officers did not have the right to search his family’s apartment, because they raided the wrong home.

“It made me feel like the police weren’t what I thought they were,” Peter said.