CHICAGO (CBS) — A young girl was pulled from Lake Michigan on the city’s north side. Firefighters carried a young girl to the shore at Montrose Beach around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses say the child was pulled out of the water by two bystanders. Lifeguards began chest compressions until the fire department arrived.

Crews say the girl was revived and stable when she was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up.