CHICAGO (CBS) — A 48-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence, in connection with a crash that killed a mother and daughter in Hoffman Estates earlier this month.

Police said, around 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 3, Michael Kelly was driving a 2009 GMC pickup truck west in the eastbound lanes of Higgins Road, when he crashed into an oncoming 2012 Honda minivan at the intersection with Beverly Road.

Two women in the minivan, 82-year-old and 50-year-old Mary Kendzior and 50-year-old Lisa Kendzior, were killed in the crash.

Kelly, of West Dundee, has since been charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence, and one felony county of driving under the influence.

He was due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.