CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in the western suburbs say a man who allegedly stabbed and threatened to kill another man at a fast food restaurant is behind bars.

Jose Santiago was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with several felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed violence.

Batavia Police say the 20-year-old stabbed another man in the shoulder and back after the two got into an altercation at a Steak and Shake in the 1900 block of McKee Street late Monday night.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.