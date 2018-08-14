CHICAGO (AP) — The judge overseeing the murder trial of a Chicago police officer in the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald has ruled the victim’s mother has to comply with a defense attorney subpoena or be barred from attending the trial.

Attorneys for Officer Jason Van Dyke want Tina Hunter to testify at trial about the teen’s troubled past.

Attorney Randy Rueckert on Tuesday told Judge Vincent Gaughan his team twice visited Hunter’s home with a subpoena to attend a pre-trial hearing. Both times a man turned them away.

After pointing out the lawyer could have used registered mail, Gaughan said Hunter should be alerted that she won’t be able to attend the murder trial if she refuses to duck service of the subpoena.

A dashcam video shows Van Dyke shooting the 17-year-old 16 times. The video sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.

