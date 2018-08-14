CHICAGO (CBS) — A dramatic hours-long standoff ended with a murder suspect taken into custody in north suburban Winnetka overnight. The victim was identified as Steve Shapiro.

The standoff started with a domestic-related shooting just before 7:20 p.m. Monday in neighboring Northfield. Police said a man was shot and killed in his home on Latrobe Avenue.

“The family across the street is extremely nice. We’re in shock, and haven’t slept all night,” neighbor Marilyn Hiebeler said. “My heart goes out to them. I can’t describe how upset we are in our house, and I’m sure up and down the block. We all know each other, and they were really lovely.”

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Steve Shapiro, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

After the shooting, the suspect then barricaded himself in a building about three miles away near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka. Officers wearing fatigues and carrying rifled swarmed the area, surrounding nearby homes and businesses, and telling people in the neighborhood to stay inside. Some people passing by couldn’t help but stop and watch.

Around 11 p.m., officers took the suspect into custody, tightly grasping a handcuffed man wearing shorts as they walked him to a SWAT truck.

The unidentified suspect has not yet been charged.