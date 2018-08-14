Chicago (CBS) — Jesse Jackson Jr. took to Facebook on Tuesday to criticize President Donald Trump for calling fired White House adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman “that dog.”

“Omarosa has a lot of credibility problems. Trump, the President of the United States, however, just called her a “dog.” Let me say that again, the president of the United States just called a woman a “dog.,” Jackson wrote.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” the president tweeted.

This tweet comes on the heels of the release of Manigault-Newman’s book, in which she alleges that then-candidate Trump may have used racial slurs.

According to CBS News, President Trump says former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman lied when she called him a racist who has said the N-word on tape. The president tweeted Monday night, “I don’t have that word in my vocabulary and never have. She made it up.” But a new recording, obtained by CBS News overnight, seems to back up Omarosa’s story that several Trump advisers discussed an alleged tape during the 2016 campaign.

Jackson is no stranger to scandal. A once rising Democratic star, he spent about 17 months in prison and three months in a halfway house after misusing $750,000 in campaign money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

In his post on Facebook, Jackson asked if people would speak up about the president calling Manigault-Newman a dog. “Are local ministers going to have a press conference? Will people of goodwill raise their voices? Will Black men raise their voices? Will the “me too movement” say anything? Are we just going to sit back and watch this show? Do we have an insult level? Or is it OK for the President of the United States to call a woman a “dog?”