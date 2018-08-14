CHICAGO (CBS) — Reebok’s latest shoe design is a step in a new, sustainable direction. Reebok is now making a shoe made entirely from natural products like organic cotton and corn.

Just to be clear, it isn’t the type of corn that ends up on your dinner plate, but rather the corn typically used to feed livestock.

After it is harvested, the corn is milled and fermented into a bio-based product that is eventually molded into a shoe.

“Our ultimate goal was to make something that looks like, feels like, and wears exactly like rubber, but it’s based on corn,” explained Bill McInnis, the head of Reebok Future.

Reebok says the shoe is very durable. The company is working on a second version of the shoe that will be compostable, so you’ll be able to bury it in your backyard.