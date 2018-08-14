CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting her cousin at a hotel in suburban Skokie over the weekend, police said.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn located at 5201 Old Orchard Road in Skokie around 11:50 p.m. on August 11 for reports of shots fired, according to the Skokie Police Department. Police arrived on the scene to find a 22-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in a hotel room.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. The woman was identified Sunday as Lesly Coronel of the 5900 block of South Kolin on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ariana Alcala, 23, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Alcala and the victim are cousins and were celebrating at Coronel’s birthday party at the time of the incident. Prior to police arriving on the scene, Alcala was hit in the eye by another attendee of the party and was transferred to a hospital for treatment. An investigation surrounding the shooting led to the arrest of Alcala.

Alcala appeared in bond court Tuesday, where Judge Hansen issued a $100,000 personal recognizance bond with a condition of electronic monitoring. She will appear in court on September 17, 2018.

The Skokie Police Department does not believe a threat exists to the general public.

Credit: Cook County State’s AttorneyRELATED ARTICLE:

Chicago Woman Killed In Skokie Hotel