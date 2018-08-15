  • CBS 2On Air

By Vince Gerasole
CHICAGO (CBS)--Chicago’s connection to Mexican drug cartels was magnified with the recent arrest of El Chapo, head of the Sinaloa cartel.

El Chapo led one of the most prominent drug cartels in Mexico–known to supply drugs sold on Chicago’s streets.

There is no doubt that street violence in the city is tied to drug sales.

This year, 300 kilos of fentanyl and heroin–a near record level–have been seized in Chicago, police said.

What’s more, overdose deaths in Illinois due to dangerous street drugs have topped 50 percent. Nearly all the drugs come from cartels.

“It’s not just a Chicago problem or a Mexican problem–it’s an international problem,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

Law enforcement officials hope by joining forces to scrutinize cartel finances they can help reduce the flow of drugs from Mexico.

“We need to be able to expand the investigations and take the cartel leaders out of their comfort zones and extradite them into the United States,” said DEA Special Agent Brian McKnight.

 

