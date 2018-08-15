CHICAGO (CBS) — A well-known Northwest Indiana attorney was fatally shot Wednesday by a former client. T. Edward Page was shot shortly before noon in his home before noon in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street in Hobart. according to the Lake County prosecutor’s office.

The Lake County Coroner said Page, 64, died of gunshot wounds and declared the death a homicide.

Page also worked for the Lake County public defender’s office. Marce Gonzalez, the chief public defender, said Page planned to retire from the office at the end of the month. Gonzalez said Page was “a brilliant legal mind.”

He planned to teach and serve as a fill-in judge, Gonzalez said.

Page’s death is the second deadly shooting involving a prominent attorney in the Chicago area.

A partner at a prominent Chicago law firm was shot and killed Monday evening in north suburban Northfield, and a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff in neighboring Winnetka.