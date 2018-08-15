CHICAGO (CBS)–BREAKING: Two planes have collided on the ground at O’Hare Airport.

The FAA reports while pushing back from Gate C30, United Flight 645 clipped the wing of United Airlines Flight 2746 that was parked at a Gate C28. Officials say there is left wing damage to both planes.

United Flight 645 was scheduled to fly to Portland, Oregon at 4 p.m. The flight is delayed and is set to depart at 6:15 p.m.

Flight 2746 was scheduled to depart for Cleveland, Ohio at 3 pm and has been cancelled.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating the incident.