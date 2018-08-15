CHICAGO (CBS) — A 44-year-old woman was killed, and an 80-year-old woman was seriously wounded overnight, when they were hit by stray bullets inside their homes during a pair of shootings 10 miles apart.

Police said, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of shots fired near 118th and Eggleston. An 80-year-old woman who was sleeping in her second floor bedroom had suffered a gunshot wound to the head after shots were fired outside the home.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Law, where she was in serious condition Wednesday morning. Two of her grandchildren said she was alert and awake.

About five hours earlier, a 44-year-old woman was sitting on a couch inside her home near 64th and Hermitage in West Englewood, when someone outside began shooting, and bullets came through her front door.

Police said the woman was shot in her abdomen, and she was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

At least four other people were wounded in shootings across the city overnight, including a 39-year-old man shot in the torso near 70th and Jeffrey, a 27-year-old woman shot near 70th and Michigan, a 51-year-old woman shot in the calf near Washington and Pulaski, and an 18-year-old man shot in the legs while riding in a car near Lawrence and Lake Shore Drive.

All four of those victims were stabilized at hospitals.

No one was in custody in any of the overnight shootings Wednesday morning.