CHICAGO (CBS) — A student was robbed near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus Tuesday night, police say.

UIC police say they responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at 806 W. Maxwell Street on Chicago’s near West side at 9:30 p.m.

The robber is believed to be a Hispanic male, ages 20 to 22 years old, approximately 5’9″ tall with a thin build and tattoos on his arm. Police say the offender was wearing a red shirt, cap, and blue jeans.

The victim said the offender implied he had a weapon, although the victim didn’t see one. Police say the robber drove away from the scene with four other people, heading westbound on Maxwell Street, then north on Newbury Street. They were driving an older silver sedan with a cracked windshield.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

UIC Police are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 312-996-2830.