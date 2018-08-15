  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been charged in connection with the killing of a lawyer in north suburban Northfield.

The medical examiner says Stephen Shapiro, 72, was gunned down in his home Monday night.

John Gately III, 57, is accused of killing Shapiro. He was taken into custody after a standoff with police in Winnetka Tuesday night. Gately is due in court Thursday morning.

john gately booking photo Suspect Charged In Shooting Death Of Attorney Stephen Shapiro

Credit: Northfield Police

Police say it was a domestic-related incident, but it is not clear how the two knew each other.

stephen shapiro Suspect Charged In Shooting Death Of Attorney Stephen Shapiro

Stephen Shapiro, a partner at Mayer Brown law firm in Chicago, was killed in a domestic-related shooting at his home in Northfield, Illinois, on Aug. 13, 2018. (Credit: Mayer Brown)

