CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been charged in connection with the killing of a lawyer in north suburban Northfield.

The medical examiner says Stephen Shapiro, 72, was gunned down in his home Monday night.

John Gately III, 57, is accused of killing Shapiro. He was taken into custody after a standoff with police in Winnetka Tuesday night. Gately is due in court Thursday morning.

Police say it was a domestic-related incident, but it is not clear how the two knew each other.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Heavy Police And SWAT Presence In Winnetka

Distinguished Attorney Stephen Shapiro Killed In Northfield Shooting; Suspect In Custody After Winnetka Standoff