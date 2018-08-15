CHICAGO (CBS)—Two years have passed since the unsolved double murder of an elderly mother and her son in Sycamore, but DNA science has helped police develop pictures of what the suspect could look like.

DNA of the murderer that was found at the August 2016 crime scene of the home where Patricia Wilson, 85, and her son, Robert, 64, were found bludgeoned to death, has not shown up in any criminal databases.

Despite the lack of a DNA match, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has pieced together a physical profile of the suspect with the help of a Virginia-based private laboratory, Parabon Nanolabs. Scientists there analyzed crime scene DNA to build a profile of what the killer likely looks like.

The profiles show what the suspect could like at ages 18, 25 and 40. Digital images released this week by the police show blue-eyed, blonde-haired white male.

DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott said in 2016 that police knew he was male and was probably transient, but with no witnesses to the crime, no additional details about his appearance were known.

“They may have not gotten in trouble before or they may have and it is just slow getting it into the system, but it eventually will get into the system we are hoping,” Scott said in 2016. “The other possibility is they may have been a juvenile.”

The only item of value missing from the home was a white, 4-door 2010 Chevy Impala, which was later recovered near the Lincoln Park Zoo. The discovery of the stolen vehicle helped police determine the suspect’s connection to Chicago.

The FBI said the killer likely took public transportation or had someone drive him to the Wilson home.

The profile also indicates the killer may have had clothing that may not have fit him very well, after possibly ditching blood-stained clothing from the blood splatter from the murders.

The Wilsons, according to the Daily Chronicle, were longtime churchgoing Sycamore residents who had been to church the day they were killed.