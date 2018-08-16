WEST GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Teachers at Avon Grove Intermediate School are on a mission to push positive outlooks by beautifying the school’s bathrooms. The school wants to “focus more deeply on the positive impacts of social emotional learning.”

A group of teachers known as the “SEL soldiers” are painting positive messages in all of the student bathrooms, giving their time over the summer to complete the project.

Twelve of the 16 bathrooms have been painted so far as all are expected to be completed by the time students come back.

The positive messages include: “believe in yourself,” “be strong, you never know who you are inspiring,” “do what is right, not what is easy,” among others.

“This has been an incredibly powerful effort that we believe people need to know about beyond our community!” Avon Grove Intermediate School principal Jeff Detweiler told CBS Philly. “We truly believe that exceptional learning environments begin by building strong interpersonal relationships with everyone who is impacted among our school community. Through these strong relationships, students engage in our core value of growing academically, socially, and emotionally.”