CHICAGO (CBS)–A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a locker room at the Palmer House hotel in downtown Chicago, police said.

The man was identified by the Cook County Coroner’s office as 54-year-old David Perez of the 2700 block of West 39th Place, Chicago. Perez was found unresponsive in the hotel at 17 East Monroe Street in the Loop at about 1 a.m., police said.

A death investigation is being conducted.