CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman have been charged with a string of armed robberies on the North Side late Tuesday. A Chicago police officer suffered a broken hip while trying to arrest the pair.

Police said Walter L. Porter and Amanda J. Brown, both 22, were arrested around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Investigators said the two matched the descriptions of a pair who robbed a 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman moments earlier on the 2600 block of North Bosworth Avenue.

When officers approached Porter and Brown to question them, the pair ran away, and an officer fell and suffered a broken hip. Porter and Brown were arrested after a short foot chase, and officers seized a bag of stolen property and a handgun.

Investigators later tied Porter and Brown to two earlier armed robberies the same night: the robbery of a 23-year-old man around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of West Berenice Avenue, and the robbery of a 26-year-old man about an hour later on the 2800 block of North Greenview Avenue.

Porter and Brown each have been charged with four counts of armed robbery. Porter also has been charged with one felony count each of resisting a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon.

Both suspects were due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.