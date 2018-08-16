CHICAGO (CBS)–Orland Park police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects entered a home on the 14000 block of Trenton Drive around 2 p.m., according to a news release from police.

They confronted a 55-year-old man who was inside. A 57-year-old woman who also lives in the home arrived a short time later, according to police.

The suspects spent an undisclosed period of time searching the home and then left without harming the man and woman, police said.

The initial investigation indicates that the offenders were familiar with the homeowner’s adult son and were searching the home for money, according to Orland Park police commander Tony Farrell.

“The couple chose not to call police,” Farrell said, adding that someone who knew the familycalled police around 9 p.m. that evening when they became worried when they couldn’t reach them.

“There are a lot of details we’re still looking at,” Farrell said. “Some witnesses we’ve been trying to reach haven’t been cooperative.”

No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orland Park Police at 708-349-4111.