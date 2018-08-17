CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy is in custody, police said, after someone opened fire, shooting two teenagers outside Garfield Park Fieldhouse following a basketball tournament Thursday night.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports the two shooting victims were taken to Stroger Hospital where one of the teens died. The other survived, but was last listed in serious condition.

The shooting happened outside the “Gold Dome” in Garfield Park Thursday just after 9 p.m. As the basketball tournament wrapped up, calls about the unruly crowd began coming in.

“Roosevelt and Central Park. 100 people are fighting with guns and knives,” a police officer called into the station. People in the crowd began calling 9-1-1, as well.

“Complainant States Game. The defeated is beating up the team and coaches that won,” someone said, calling 9-1-1. About a minute after that call, police received a call that 11-40 shots were fired at the Golden Dome.

Two boys, ages 15 and 14, were hit by the bullets.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Kenwon Park, of the Homan Square neighborhood. He was a student at Marshall High School and played on the football team.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, but survived. He was last listed in critical condition.

As dozens of people scattered, Chicago Police located a person of interest, who sources say, is 13-years-old.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

At this time, Chicago Police are not saying if the 13-year-old is the suspected shooter or if he was just someone in the crowd with a gun. Sources say a 13-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, but Chicago Police are not confirming that at this time.

RELATED ARTICLES:

1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Shooting Outside Garfield Park Basketball Tournament

2 Critically Injured In Shooting Near Garfield Park Fieldhouse