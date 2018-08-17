CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were shot on Chicago’s South side Friday night. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near 65th and Ashland in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood.

UPDATE 9:45 PM

According to original reports, three people were shot in this incident. Chicago Police have confirmed there are seven shooting victims.

Victim #1: A 27-year-old was shot in the roso and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

Victim #2: A 3-year-old was shot in the left shin and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Victim #3: A 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition.

Victim #4: A 29-year-old man was shot in the left calf and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition.

Victim #5: A 30-year-old man was shot in the lower back and drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Victim #6: A 26-year-old man was shot in the left and and left leg and was drove himself to to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition.

Victim #7: A 38-year-old woman’s left arm was grazed by a bullet. She was treated on the scene.

Police say victims #1-6 were sitting on a sidewalk when they heard gunshots and felt pain. Victim #7 was in a backyard when she heard gunshots.

Area South is investigating.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

8:30 PM

Three people have been transported to local hospitals after a shooting on Chicago’s South side.

Police say the shooting happened near 65th and Ashland around 8 p.m. in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

A 3-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shin was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

A 27-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the torso was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in unknown condition.

No further information has been released regarding the condition of the third victim.

CBS 2 will have more information as it becomes available.

BREAKING: A 3-year-old child is one of three people shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police say the shooting happened around 8pm near 65th and Ashland in the West Englewood neighborhood. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kBsgQRQ0i8 — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) August 18, 2018

This story is developing.