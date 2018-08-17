CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man has been charged with residential burglary after prosecutors say he broke into a home to steal women’s underwear.

Uriel Cardenas, 26, allegedly broke into a home in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Avenue in Aurora around midnight Thursday. The owner of the home and her two children locked themselves in a bedroom and called police.

Officers say they found Cardenas running from the house with two pairs of women’s underwear.

Police say nothing else was taken from the home.

Cardenes is currently being held at the Kane County Jail.