Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police Department, kane county jail, Residential Burglary, underwear burglar

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man has been charged with residential burglary after prosecutors say he broke into a home to steal women’s underwear.

Uriel Cardenas, 26, allegedly broke into a home in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Avenue in Aurora around midnight Thursday. The owner of the home and her two children locked themselves in a bedroom and called police.

Uriel Cardenas, 26, is facing charges of residential burglary after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing two pairs of women’s underwear. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

Officers say they found Cardenas running from the house with two pairs of women’s underwear.

Police say nothing else was taken from the home.

Cardenes is currently being held at the Kane County Jail.