CHICAGO (CBS)— A giant “high maintenance” potato-shaped cat who resides in a shelter in suburban Morton Grove has taken the internet by storm.

Weighing in at 25 pounds, Bruno is “too cool to be homeless,” according to Wright-Way Rescue’s Facebook post.

The post, which shows 7-year-old Bruno seated on his hind legs in a resting pose, has been shared 18,000 times and has garnered 17,000 likes since the shelter posted his photos on Wednesday.

When Bruno gets hungry, he makes it known by sitting in his signature pose, which he sometimes does for up to 30 minutes, according to Jacoby Andrick, a spokesperson for Wright-Way Rescue.

Bruno moved into the shelter in April when his previous owners brought him in because he wasn’t meshing well with the family’s kids, according to Andrick.

He probably won’t be a shelter cat for long, however. Since his photos went viral, adoption applications have flooded in—from as far as Australia and Canada, according to Andrick.

Aside from his unusually-large size, Bruno is special in other ways too.

Despite his laid-back appearance, he’s perfect for someone who will shower him with lots of attention all day.

Wright-Way Rescue says he “meows and meows” while he’s eating if a human isn’t petting him.

“I want pets while I eats! I will still eat if you don’t pet me, but I will meow more and stare at you for a while,” the Facebook post says.

Bruno also loves water, but he doesn’t like to drink it in the kitchen near his food bowl. He prefers multiple water bowls in separate rooms of the house.

“If you have a larger house, perhaps put multiple bowls of water around for me and be sure to give me fresh water at least once day. Yes, I know I am EXTRA,” the Facebook post says.

One Chicago woman professed her desire to be Bruno’s cat mom in a song she performed just for him.

To pad her chances of being selected, she submitted a letter of recommendation–written by her boss–to the shelter.

In Lauren Paris’s song, “Gimme That Fat Cat,” (written friend Kathleen Gibson) she says she “needs to be his mom” and will “let him meow and meow at me—my thick and chatty baby cat,” she sings as a piano plays in the background.

Lyrics:

I didn’t think I could know a love like this

Wright Way Rescue please do what is right

I’ll give him the best furever home because

Bruno is the love of my life

Gimme that fat cat

All my love I’d give

Gimme that fat cat

I’m body PAWsative

Won’t pet him on the tummy

Cuz I know he don’t like that

I’ll let him meow and meow at me

My thick and chatty baby cat

Gimme that fat cat

I need to be his mom

Gimme that fat cat

I love a cat shaped like a blob

Real cats have curves

Wright-Way said they haven’t chosen Bruno’s new owner yet.

Good luck Lauren!