CHICAGO (CBS) — A brawl during a basketball tournament led to a shooting outside the Garfield Park fieldhouse Thursday night, leaving one teenager dead and another seriously wounded.

Police received a call for a large fight at the Garfield Park “Gold Dome” fieldhouse during a basketball tournament around 9:10 p.m.

Officers were clearing out the crowd when someone began shooting outside.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Kenwon Parker, of the Homan Square neighborhood.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, and was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

Police said a boy believed to be 11 to 13 years old was in custody Friday morning. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Area North detectives were investigating what caused the fight and the shooting.