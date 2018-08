CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was beaten and robbed of $300 and a gold chain while walking near Maggie Daley park overnight, police said.

The 41-year-old victim was walking southbound in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday when he was confronted by a group of Hispanic males who announced a robbery and began to beat him. according to Chicago Police.

The victim refused medical treatment.

No one in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.