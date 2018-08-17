  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Cyclospora Parasite, Fresh Express, lettuce recall, McDonald's salads

CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of people infected with a parasite linked to salads from McDonalds is growing.

There are now 476 confirmed cases of intestinal illness caused by the cyclospora parasite. People in 15 states, including Illinois and Indiana, have become sick after eating salads from the fast food restaurant chain.

21 people are still in the hospital after getting the intestinal parasite.

The FDA believes the source of the parasite is a salad mix that was recalled by Fresh Express.

The cyclospora parasite causes intestinal illness in someone who consumed contaminated food or water. Symptoms can begin a week or more after consuming the parasite.

They include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements, according to the CDC.

Those who are infected might also experience loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, nausea, gas and fatigue. Vomiting, headache, fever, body aches and flu-like symptoms can also occur.

