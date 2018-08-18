CHICAGO (CBS) — The 56th annual Englewood Back to School Parade steps off today.

The parade begins at 57th and Halsted at 10:30 a.m., and wraps up with a celebration at Ogden Park at 4 p.m.

The Englewood Parade is the second-oldest African American parade in the city. This year’s grand marshal originally would have been community activist Hal Baskin, but he passed away last week.

Baskins’ friends and family will gather today to say their final farewells to the man known as “The Mayor of Englewood” at his wake, at 10 a.m. at Freedom Temple. His funeral will be at 11 a.m.